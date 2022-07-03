TD Securities Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$55.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.43.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$34.85 on Thursday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

