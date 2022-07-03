TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $106.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $128.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

