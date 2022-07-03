Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.
About Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAIY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.