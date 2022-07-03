Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,901 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Tenable worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tenable by 19.3% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,666 shares of company stock worth $11,645,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

