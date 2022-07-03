Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,844 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Teradata worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

