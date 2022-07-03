Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

