Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 61,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.