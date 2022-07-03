The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.70 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

