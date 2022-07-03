The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 14,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

NYSE:BNS opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

