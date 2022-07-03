The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.75. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 706,381 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

