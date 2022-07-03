The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €235.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($205.32) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

ADS stock opened at €167.64 ($178.34) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is €178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €211.03.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

