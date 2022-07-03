The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average of $336.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 908.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

