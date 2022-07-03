The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.95 and a 200 day moving average of €28.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. Uniper has a one year low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a one year high of €42.45 ($45.16).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

