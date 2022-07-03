The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($66.56) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

