The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($66.56) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

