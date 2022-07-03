The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.