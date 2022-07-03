The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

