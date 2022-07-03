The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.40

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 174.40 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 38130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.80 ($2.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 10,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,745.18). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,697.83).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

