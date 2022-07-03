The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $185.97. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

