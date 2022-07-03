The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

