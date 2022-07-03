Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

