Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

