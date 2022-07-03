Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.