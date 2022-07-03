Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

