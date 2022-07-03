Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.23.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

