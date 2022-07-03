Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

