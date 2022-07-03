Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

