Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,280 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 390.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,502,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $133.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

