Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$18.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$13.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6204708 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

