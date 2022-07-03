TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.