Truist Financial Trims Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Target Price to $150.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.60.

PRI opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

