Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,651 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

