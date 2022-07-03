Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TRCA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

