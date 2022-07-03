Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

UMPQ opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

