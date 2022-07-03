United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 505.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,252 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $146,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,521 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $24,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

