UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.