UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.61. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

