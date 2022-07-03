UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 178,993 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 6.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $365,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.