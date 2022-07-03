Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.13). 14,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 40,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.16 million and a P/E ratio of 451.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

