VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading Down 3.8%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $193.62 and last traded at $195.99. Approximately 6,423,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,310,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.