Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.