Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

