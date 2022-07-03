Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

