Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

