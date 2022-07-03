Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 275.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

