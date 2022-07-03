Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50.

