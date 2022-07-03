Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have C$40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

TSE VET opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.75.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

