Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 611421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

