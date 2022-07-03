Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 2,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

