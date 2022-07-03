Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

