Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.51.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

